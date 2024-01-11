As cleanup continues, Delaware officials urge residents to prepare for next storm

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Milltown Road in New Castle County, Delaware, was closed Wednesday afternoon as crews spent the day clearing debris and fallen trees, and parts of the community are still without power after Tuesday night's storm.

Richard Davidson and his family have been depending on a generator since Wednesday after the storm blew out power to their home on Ipswich Drive.

"That cost us $1,200, plus it's cost me about $70 going to the gas station to keep filling it up with gas," Davidson said.

Davidson is just one of the nearly 1,800 people without power as of Thursday afternoon according to Delmarva, the power company.

"We were putting coats on and stuff to sleep," Davidson said.

The outage is also affecting Davidson's daily needs, including showering and cooking food.

"It's been rough," Davidson said. "We can't cook anything because even with the generator you can't plug in the stove."

All power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Delmarva.

While Davidson waits for the power to be restored, others who live in the area are having a hard time navigating smaller back roads because of closures.

"We still have more than 50 roads that are impacted by down trees and wires, and we're continuing to monitor progress," Delaware Department of Transportation Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod said.

As the majority of the damage has been cleared off of major roads, the Delaware Department of Transportation is urging residents to brace for the next round of weather.

"Take a rake out, take a yard bag and get that debris out of there so that … new water that we get is able to drain off and we don't see any flooding or ponding in front of your home," McLeod said.