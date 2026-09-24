Dominican American entrepreneur in Philadelphia builds thriving bakery empire after setback

A Philadelphia entrepreneur is sharing her Dominican culture through food after turning a major setback into a second chance.

Ciddianys Rodriguez opened a bakery from her apartment in 2016. Today, she has three locations across Philadelphia and employs 28 people.

Her most recent location is Ciddianys Bakery & Bistro on Wyoming Avenue in North Philadelphia. It is known for its colorful design, including pink walls, counters and flowers.

But Rodriguez's path to success wasn't easy. Her first bakery on Tacony Street closed just one year after its grand opening because there were not enough customers. Rodriguez said she lost some of her savings.

"I never gave up," Rodriguez said. "Sometimes failure doesn't mean that you cannot grow and start again."

She eventually started over in a new location on North 5th Street with better visibility and more foot traffic. Due to the success of that business, she was able to open two more locations, one on Cottman Avenue and another on Wyoming Avenue.

Rodriguez credits Mujeres Que Inspiran ("Women Who Inspire"), a nonprofit that supports Latina entrepreneurs through mentorship and workshops, with helping her business grow. Members supported her business by buying her food and spreading the word.

"We are trying to always help the ladies from the community," Rocio Peralta, director of engagement for Mujeres Que Inspiran, said. "Ciddianys is one of the most resilient women that we know."

Rodriguez's Dominican immigrant roots are part of the bakery's identity. Customers said her food gives them a taste of home.

"This is mangú that I'm eating," Ann Marie Placido from Warminster said while having lunch. "I've been wanting this for such a long time. Delicious."

Rodriguez has plans to expand her franchise, but as a working mother of three, she has this advice for others:

"Do not sacrifice too much time with your family because success is going to happen even if it takes a little longer," Rodriguez said.

She hopes the business she has built will inspire her children to pursue their own dreams.