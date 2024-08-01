Bensalem man charged with homicide by vehicle for killing Philadelphia man in Kensington, police say

Advocates call for more bike lane protections after tragic death of CHOP doctor Barbara Friedes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Bensalem man was charged with homicide by vehicle for fatally striking a man in Kensington last month, Philadelphia police said on Wednesday.

Christopher Sorensen, 41, was charged with homicide by vehicle, accident death, no license reckless driving and other related offenses for killing 38-year-old Christopher Cabrera of Philadelphia in July.

Police said Sorensen was driving a black 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on the 2000 block of Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday, July 17 when he struck Cabrera, who was standing on the sidewalk.

Cabrera was pronounced dead shortly after the incident. Sorensen remained on the scene of the crash but wasn't charged until weeks later.

The crash involving Sorensen happened on the same night that 30-year-old Barbara Friedes, a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was hit and killed while riding her bike in Rittenhouse Square.

Since then, Michael Vahey, a 68-year-old, was hit with numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle by DUI, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter for Friedes' death. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Vahey had a BAC level of nearly twice the legal limit.

Also on that same night on July 17, a 26-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in East Germantown, police said.