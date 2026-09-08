Temple University terminates $55 million gift from Christopher Barnett amid federal investigation

Temple University terminated a $55 million gift, the largest in the North Philadelphia school's history, amid a federal investigation into the donor's company, President John Fry announced Tuesday.

The $55 million gift was from Christopher M. Barnett, a Temple alumnus who also resigned as a member of the university's board of trustees.

Fry said Temple and Barnett mutually agreed to terminate the gift. He said Barnett is "recovering from a life-threatening medical event."

"The university learned about these allegations in recent days and believes the actions outlined here are necessary at this time," Fry said in a letter to the Temple University community. "We are grateful that Mr. Barnett has expressed a desire to avoid any negative impact on Temple and, in keeping with such desire, has cooperated with the university through this difficult process."

Barnett's company, ABA Centers of America, which provides care to people with autism, is under federal investigation for alleged wire fraud, money laundering and more, according to court records.

Barnett, who graduated from Temple in 2010, has denied the allegations, Fry said.

When the gift was announced in October 2025, Temple's College of Public Health was set to be known as "Christopher M. Barnett College of Public Health." Fry said that will no longer be the case.

Fry said no payments were due yet toward the $55 million gift.

"For students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of CPH, we recognize that this will be deeply disappointing," Fry said in a statement. "Please know that CPH remains one of Temple's strongest academic units. As one of the largest colleges of its kind in the nation, its reputation and momentum will continue to grow, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains on a strong upward trajectory."

While the university terminated the $55 gift, Fry said it "does not diminish the philanthropic momentum and strength of Temple."

Fry said the university has raised $159 million in the fiscal year 2026, which is the most successful year in Temple history.

"Our commitment to Temple's mission of providing our students with an excellent education remains steadfast and we look forward to continuing this important work together," Fry said.