Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain delay keeps the shopping buzz alive at Christmas Village

By Alicia Roberts, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rain delay helps Philadelphia's Christmas Village keeps the shopping buzz alive Sunday evening
Rain delay helps Philadelphia's Christmas Village keeps the shopping buzz alive Sunday evening 01:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Much to the delight of vendors, Sunday evening turned out to be picture-perfect at Christmas Village in Philadelphia's LOVE Park. 

The market was forced to close early last weekend because of severe weather. 

"We do have to bring the booth in, sometimes cover up a lot of the wares, traffic is very slow," Adam Growd of Marseilles Imports said. "When that happens I stay open a little later because then everyone flows into my store. Supply and demand." 

With Christmas just a week away, every day matters — both for vendors and last-minute shoppers. 

READ MORE: 20 holiday activities for your family in the Philadelphia region

"I love the ornaments," Tianna Ellerbee of Brooklyn said. "I was just getting ready to look at one of the customizable ones. It may end up on our tree."

Ellerbee decided to take an extra leisurely stroll to enjoy the mild temperatures.

"I'll take anything over snow, any day of the week," she said.

Giovanni Santiago of Horsham had a similar strategy — and a few extra hours this weekend.

"No Birds game on, so I can enjoy, not have stress be stressed out in front of the TV for a couple of hours," Santiago said. "That's a tomorrow night problem, so today is a nice mental break for the Birds fans."

If you still need to check some items off your holiday shopping list, the Christmas Village will stay open through Dec. 24.

Alicia Roberts
Alicia-Roberts-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Emmy-award winning Reporter and Anchor Alicia Roberts joined the CBS News Philadelphia team in December 2020.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 11:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.