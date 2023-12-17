Rain delay keeps the shopping buzz alive at Christmas Village

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Much to the delight of vendors, Sunday evening turned out to be picture-perfect at Christmas Village in Philadelphia's LOVE Park.

The market was forced to close early last weekend because of severe weather.

"We do have to bring the booth in, sometimes cover up a lot of the wares, traffic is very slow," Adam Growd of Marseilles Imports said. "When that happens I stay open a little later because then everyone flows into my store. Supply and demand."

With Christmas just a week away, every day matters — both for vendors and last-minute shoppers.

"I love the ornaments," Tianna Ellerbee of Brooklyn said. "I was just getting ready to look at one of the customizable ones. It may end up on our tree."

Ellerbee decided to take an extra leisurely stroll to enjoy the mild temperatures.

"I'll take anything over snow, any day of the week," she said.

Giovanni Santiago of Horsham had a similar strategy — and a few extra hours this weekend.

"No Birds game on, so I can enjoy, not have stress be stressed out in front of the TV for a couple of hours," Santiago said. "That's a tomorrow night problem, so today is a nice mental break for the Birds fans."

If you still need to check some items off your holiday shopping list, the Christmas Village will stay open through Dec. 24.