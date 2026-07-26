30th annual Christmas in July Toy Run spreads holiday cheer for kids at Philadelphia hospital

Christmas came early at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia as members of the Centurion Motorcycle Club dropped off gifts and delivered joy to the kids during their annual toy run.

"Being able to see them smile and grab a toy and be happy even if it's for the one day, it means everything to us," said Brian Cain with Philadelphia's Chapter of the Centurions Motorcycle Club. "This is why we do it."

The toy run has become a tradition at the hospital. It's an event kids like Yair Bonilla look forward to every year.

"I see the happiness that they put on these kids' faces, especially mine. It really makes me emotional, and they really do a lot for these kids and they help out a lot," said Bonilla, who is a patient at the hospital.

This year's toy run was even more special for the motorcycle club as they celebrated their 30th anniversary. In the past three decades, the club has been able to raise $1 million, with all of the money going to the kids at the hospital. So far this year, the club has raised $100,000.

"To see the kids' faces is special, but to see these big burly guys pulling up in a Harley-Davidson with a Barbie in one hand and wiping a tear with the other because they know they are doing something so great for our hospital is amazing," said Mario Salvati, who is the interim administrator at Shriners Children's Hospital.

But for members of the motorcycle club, the money raised pales in comparison to amount of happiness they provide to kids who are battling difficult circumstances.

"It really brings tears to your eyes. It's so wonderful," Cain said.

And even though it wasn't winter in Philadelphia, the moment with the kids could still easily give you the chills.