Meet the Pennsylvania woman on a mission to brighten her Delco community by picking up trash

By Madeleine Wright

CBS Philadelphia

Meet the Delaware County woman cleaning up trash and brightening her community
A retired bookkeeper is on a mission to clean up her community.

Christina Koronkiewicz, 54, spends up to six hours a day picking up litter in Prospect Park, Ridley Park and Norwood.

"I really like it," Koronkiewicz said. "I enjoy going around and, you know, making things nicer for everybody."

It all started in 2022. Koronkiewicz was looking for loose change on the ground to donate to her favorite charity, but instead of cash, she found trash.

"Some of the worst things I've found, I've found plastic bottles filled with urine," Koronkiewicz said. "I've found used condoms. I've found needles."

The work isn't easy, but it doesn't go unnoticed.

"I admire what you do," Andre Quinn from Prospect Park told Koronkiewicz. "Because that made me start cleaning up in Tinicum."

Koronkiewicz even sets an example for the little ones. Five-year-old Luna Denner takes a plastic grocery bag with her on every walk after seeing Koronkiewicz do the same.

"I kind of like picking up trash because … I just like it," Luna said.

Luna walks on a sidewalk holding a bag to collect trash
Christina Koronkiewicz inspired Luna to pick up trash on her walks, too.   CBS News Philadelphia

So far this year, Koronkiewicz has picked up 830 bags of trash. She's planning to donate the more than $700 she has found to a nonprofit called Save the Frogs.

"I think it's a great story, and she does a great thing and inspires a lot of people," Save the Frogs founder Kerry Kriger said.

Koronkiewicz is proud to lead a growing movement.

"The more people get help out and go around and pick up trash, it's just better for the community," Koronkiewicz said.

The war on trash is never-ending, but Koronkiewicz is doing what she can to create a better environment for everyone.

Madeleine Wright


Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.

