At least 2 people killed, 6 injured in Delaware crash involving 3 vehicles

At least 2 people killed in 3-vehicle crash in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- At least two people were killed and six more were injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Delaware, according to police.

The crash involved at least three vehicles — a minivan, a car and an SUV — and happened around 11:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of Airport and Christiana roads. Nearby roads and the intersection were closed overnight but reopened after 6 a.m.

Video from a nearby gas station showed the moment of impact and the van rolling several times before coming to rest in the road.

More information on the crash victims was not available as police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

Road crews worked quickly to clear debris from the roadway ahead of rush hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.