Ex-Eagle Chris Maragos awarded millions in injury case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night to the Kanas City Chiefs, but a former Eagles player won a malpractice case Monday.

A Philadelphia jury ruled that Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics are responsible for the unnecessary and premature end to former Eagle Chris Maragos' NFL career, according to a release.

Maragos was awarded $43.5 million due to improper care of his right knee by team doctors.

The case revolves around a meniscus tear in Maragos that the medical team failed to treat, and they were medically negligent in advancing his rehab, which further damaged his knee.

Maragos suffered a right knee injury during a game on Oct. 12, 2017, vs. the Carolina Panthers. The injury was diagnosed as a torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Maragos underwent surgery by Bradley and was treated by Roman Orthopedics.

In May 2018, an MRI revealed that Maragos' injury had been getting worse and he was suffering from a persistent partial tear. But instead of holding off his activities, Bradley and Roman Orthopedics allowed Maragos to advance his rehab, including running on dry land.

The Philly jury ruled that these activities, which were ordered by Bradley and Roman Orthopedics, resulted in further complications and the premature end of Margos' NFL career.

During a two-week trial, the jury heard testimony from people in the field of orthopedic medicine and several of Maragos' former teammates, including Nick Foles, Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks.

CBS Philadelphia

"On Sunday, my team played in the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care," Maragos said in a release. "While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams' medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts."

Maragos was represented by Dion G. Rassias and Jill Johnson of The Beasley Firm, along with Peter J. Flowers and Frank V. Cesarone of Meyers & Flowers, a Chicago-based law firm.

Even though he was injured during the big game, Maragos was a part of the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory in 2018 over the New England Patriots.

Maragos started his career with the San Francisco 49ers and won another Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.