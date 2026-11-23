A Philadelphia ministry and nonprofit was honored with a special recognition on Monday.

The city officially renamed the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue "Chosen 300 Way."

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1995, has served the city for decades by providing meals and hosting food giveaways for those in need.

Executive Director Brian Jenkins said the street renaming is a testament to the impact the organization continues to have on people in the city.

"We pour out so much every day to make sure that people get food and services and get the aid that they need," Jenkins said. "But it's a nice way for the people in the community and the city to say thank you."

Dozens of community members gathered to celebrate the achievement, but the organization didn't allow for the moment to interfere with its mission to serve.

Chosen 300 hosted a food giveaway as the organization does every single week.

Volunteers handed out food to line of people that stretched around the block, giving them a stockpile of food that included turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.

Angela Mitchell said the food giveaway was truly a blessing.

"I am grateful. I'm appreciative and I'm grateful, and it helps a lot. Everything counts," she said.

Chosen 300 emphasized the honor is less about the organization and more about the people whose lives they transform.