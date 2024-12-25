Nonprofit hands out gifts and free breakfast to families in need in West Philadelphia on Christmas

Volunteers with Chosen 300 Ministries handed out 500 children's gifts and free breakfast to families in need in West Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

Justice Taylor, 8, was one of the children who received free gifts and breakfast.

"Thank you for all for coming here and standing up and clap!" Taylor said.

Besides the meal and gift-giving, Chosen 300 Ministries' Executive Director Brian Jenkins led a Christmas worship service.

He said helping others on Christmas is personal for him.

"I was actually a foster child here in Philadelphia," Jenkins said. "Someone extended kindness and love to me, so I'm just simply reciprocating that love and paying it forward to make sure someone else can have."

He said his nonprofit has seen more families come to them for help this year, which he attributed to rising prices, especially for groceries.

"We want to give people hope for their journey, and that's the most important thing," Jenkins said. "When they receive that gift and children receive those gifts, the smiles that we see on their faces is tremendous."