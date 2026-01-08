Crash on Chester Pike leads to power outages in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police say

A crash on Chester Pike in Delaware County has knocked out power to multiple homes and businesses around Prospect Park and Norwood, Pennsylvania Thursday morning, officials say.

Chopper 3 was over the crash on the 500 block of Chester Pike on Thursday morning. The scene was dark and there appeared to be no working streetlights or lights inside the homes in the area. PECO crews were working on downed power lines in the area.

PECO said crews responded to the outage around 4:30 a.m. The incident initially impacted over 300 customers but many had power restored within an hour, a PECO spokesperson said. About 160 customers are still without service and the utility company estimated they will have their power restored by around 12:30 p.m.

Due to the downed power lines and ongoing investigation, Chester Pike is closed between Amosland Road and Route 420, Prospect Park police Chief Dave Madonna said on social media.

By around 7 a.m. some power had been restored, Madonna said.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

NEXT Traffic Anchor Kim Hudson suggests MacDade Boulevard, 4th Avenue, Summit Avenue, Mohawk Avenue or East Cleveland Avenue as alternate routes.