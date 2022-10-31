Watch CBS News
Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus.

A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part: 

The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on our high school campus. We are working diligently and with urgency to put an end to these threats.

We met this morning with Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Chester County Emergency Management Services, the Pennsylvania Attorney General, the Director of the Safe2Say tip line, a representative from the FBI, Caln Police Chief Joe Elias, and our own Coatesville School District Chief of Police. Each of these agencies is employing additional resources and is collaborating on a joint effort to put an end to false tips and threats.

We have elevated this situation well beyond our school district, and we are grateful for the support and collaboration of these agencies.

The Chester County District Attorney also issued a message to parents. 

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of everyone in the district and take that responsibility extremely seriously," District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "We are working with local, state, and federal authorities to put an end to these false reports and will prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who engages in this unlawful behavior. These disruptions and attempts at causing fear will not be tolerated."

The school district is working to get each student a Chromebook so virtual instruction can take place in the event of an emergency. 

The high school was also closed last Thursday due to an active shooting threat. Earlier this month, authorities announced the arrest of a 17-year-old who is allegedly responsible for the many threats the district had been receiving.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 2:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

