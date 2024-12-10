Man dead after found unresponsive outside of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, home

University of Pennsylvania graduate arrested in murder of United Healthcare CEO | Digital Brief

Cherry Hill police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office are investigating after a man was found unconscious outside of a home in the town's Barclay neighborhood, Mayor Dave Fleisher said Tuesday.

Police responded to the home in the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office wrote in a news release about the investigation.

Prosecutors identified the man as 45-year-old Michael Anthony. Investigators pronounced Anthony dead at the scene on Sharrowvale Road, according to the prosecutor's office.

A neighbor told CBS News Philadelphia that he ran outside and saw the body after hearing a scream.

It's unclear at this time what events led up to Anthony's death.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Daniel Crawford with CCPO's Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223, or Detective Frank Kirsch with Cherry Hill police at (856) 432-8834.