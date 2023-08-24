Gov. Murphy signs bill to declare Central New Jersey actually does exist

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An age-old argument that has raged on between New Jerseyans has been decided, and it's not the pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed bill S3206, establishing Central Jersey as an actual place.

The legislation establishes Central Jersey as the following counties, at the minimum: Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset.

The bill will require the state department and travel and tourism department to re-draw the Garden State's tourism map to include the Central Jersey region and mandate Central Jersey be incorporated in all marketing campaigns. Its goal is to promote tourism.

"Today, we settle the decades-old debate once and for all: Central Jersey exists," Murphy said in a news release. "The region has a rich history dating back to the American Revolution, with a legacy graced by historical figures like George Washington."

Murphy added that Central Jersey is home to some of the country's top public universities along with agricultural landscapes and other tourist attractions. He said the state is eager to "share these wonders with the world."

Bill S3206 will take effect in 90 days.