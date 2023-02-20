Legislation would officially define border of "Central Jersey"

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A new piece of legislation advancing in the New Jersey Legislature would officially define the borders of "Central Jersey."

The bill, A-5098, would define "Central Jersey" as Mercer, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties.

The area's long been the subject of debate over whether it even exists, and what counties would be part of it.

At Town & Country Diner in Bordentown, many customers had strong opinions about Central Jersey.

"It's absolutely a real thing," Maria Bizzarri said. "It's unrecognized, but it should be. It's a real place."

Bob Dutko added, "I call it the waistband. It's the belly, that's Central Jersey."

"It's the heart of New Jersey," Ron Clark said.

While everyone in the diner agreed Mercer County is part of Central Jersey, there was disagreement over whether Burlington County is part of Central Jersey.

The legislation assigned Burlington County to South Jersey.

"This part is Central Jersey," Carmela DeMarco said, referring to Bordentown. "Further south in Burlington, yes, but that's south."

Michael Altsivik added, "Everyone's going to be different. This is central in people's eyes. This is southern in people's eyes. This is flat out New Jersey in people's eyes."

The Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts and Assembly Agriculture and Food Security Committees advanced the legislation last Thursday, and it's now heading to the Speaker for further consideration.