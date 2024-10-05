Central Bucks South holds off North Penn in 14-6 victory in Friday Football Frenzy's Week 5 Game of the Week

Week 5 of Friday Football Frenzy has hard-nosed runs, long touchdowns and a former Eagle sighting

After covering 100 teams across the Delaware Valley, we are officially at the halfway point of this year's Friday Football Frenzy. Our crews captured long touchdowns, pick-sixes and even spotted former Philadelphia Eagle Haason Reddick.

Week 5's Game of the Week took us to Bucks County for a primetime matchup between two undefeated teams – the North Penn Knights and the Central Bucks South Titans.

Both offenses struggled to gain momentum against tough defenses.

Central Bucks South held an uncomfortable 7-3 lead in the third quarter but went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half.

North Penn looked to be in a similar spot, gaining little yardage on their first two plays of the series. But on third down, quarterback Matt Bucksar completed a long pass along the sideline for a first down.

The Knights continued to push the ball on the ground with multiple running backs. After reaching the red zone, they had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Titans' lead to 7-6.

Late in the third quarter, with a one-point lead, CB South found success in their running game, led by their star running back Braylen Cape. Cape moved the chains with short but consistent gains, including a breakout run of at least 15 yards. Quarterback Owen Pinkerton contributed with designed quarterback runs.

Cape put the nail in the coffin with a hard-fought touchdown, muscling through the Knights' defense. The Titans won 14-6 to remain unbeaten.

