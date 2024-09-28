Downingtown West holds off Bayard Rustin in Friday Football Frenzy's game of the week

Friday Football Frenzy Week 4 highlights from teams across the Delaware valley

Three states and 83 teams later, Week 4 of our Friday Football Frenzy has wrapped up and our crews have captured everything from bone crushing runs to special teams blunders. This week's Game of the Week was in West Chester, where two undefeated teams faced off under the lights.

The Golden Knights of Bayard Rustin hosted the Downingtown West Whippets, looking to defend their home turf on homecoming night with a rowdy student section.

From the start, it was a defensive slugfest, as both teams hardly sniffed the red zone in the first quarter. But it was the Whippets who would get on the board first as their junior quarterback Cole Bricker led an impressive drive that resulted in a touchdown pass.

Down 7-0 entering the second half, the Golden Knights fought back as senior quarterback David McClain threw a deep touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7 early in the third quarter.

As the game went on a light rain persisted, making it difficult for the offenses to gain momentum.

The pressure increased for Rustin after Downingtown scored again, taking a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both defenses continued to play stout as the clock dwindled in the fourth quarter. and with about six minutes left, the Whippets mounted one final drive but came up short in the red zone. A clutch pass break up on 4th down by Chase Hatton helped give life to the Golden Knights.

Starting inside their own 30-yard line, Rustin's bruising run game carried the offense down the field as they looked to tie the game.

But with 1:05 left on the clock, the Golden Knights offense stalled. On fourth down, McClain launched a deep pass into the end zone but couldn't connect with his receiver.

The Whippets took over on downs and secured the win in victory formation.

Downingtown West plays spoiler for Rustin's homecoming with a 14-7 win. Downingtown remains undefeated as Rustin falls to 5-1.

Where will we go next? Will our crews be able to cover 200 schools? You'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Follow our social media accounts to vote for the next Friday Football Frenzy Game of the Week.