Philadelphia educators discuss importance of inclusivity ahead of annual CBED conference

Center for Black Educator Development conference aims to address need for more Black educators

Center for Black Educator Development conference aims to address need for more Black educators

Center for Black Educator Development conference aims to address need for more Black educators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Center for Black Educator Development will kick off its annual conference Thursday at the Loews Hotel in Center City. The conference focuses on issues including community engagement, stem instruction and mental health of students and teachers.

The conference started in 2019, and this year it's a sold-out event. CBS News Philadelphia sat down with educators from the Philadelphia School District to discuss inclusivity.

Allen M. Stearne Elementary School Principal Dr. Alphonso Evans was one of thousands who attended last year's event.

"It was a chance to come together to share solutions how Black men in education create solutions and maintain that level of excellence in front of our students," Evans said.

Evans is responsible for the staff and students at the Allen M. Stearne School in the city's Frankford neighborhood. He's focused on building a pipeline of male teachers who reflect the students,

"It's an obligation to have teachers in front of our students that look like them, that have backgrounds they have come from and share in the same experiences," Evans said.

Social Studies teacher Brian Davis shared that his love for teaching goes beyond the classroom.

"I want to be representation and allow them to see who they can be or become," Davis said.

Davis hopes to become a principal like Assistant Principal Kenneth Orange, who works closely with Evans to mold and make an impact in Philadelphia's youth.

"Our scholars are most comfortable with someone who looks like them, share similar experiences and cultural backgrounds and someone they can feel comfortable with," Davis said.

While thousands will attend Thursday's event, Philadelphia educators say the job is to make a difference in one child's life at a time.

The conference runs from Thursday, Nov. 16 until Saturday. Guest speakers include Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.