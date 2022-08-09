South Philly basketball camp hosted by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas defies intense heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The region is experiencing another day of intense heat and day two of Philadelphia's heat health emergency. Some kids in the city are dealing with this heat at a basketball camp at Audenried High School in South Philadelphia.

This is the 10th year for this camp and the kids here lucked out by not having to be outside in this heat. This is the first time Councilmember Isaiah Thomas has hosted his camp in South Philadelphia.

The camp is held each August.

The council member says he is bridging the gap between when most camps end and school begins.

The kids are between the ages of 5 and 16.

Councilmember Thomas says the skills learned on the basketball court can help them with things that happen in the real world.

"We've been doing this camp as something to help keep young people out of trouble," Thomas said. "Our biggest goal is to put young people in a position where they can occupy their time in a positive way while simultaneously using sports to learn life lessons."

In addition to the camp, the campers will be hearing from notables in the city, like Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.