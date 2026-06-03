Hundreds pack Philadelphia bars and restaurants as Center City Sips returns for 22nd season
One of Philadelphia's most popular summer traditions returned Wednesday as Center City District Sips kicked off its 22nd season, drawing hundreds of people to bars, restaurants and public spaces across Center City.
Center City Sips returns for 22nd season
The weekly happy hour program, which runs every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 26, offers discounted drinks and appetizers at participating businesses throughout Center City. This year, organizers say the program is as much about creating connections as it is about offering deals.
As workers streamed out of nearby office buildings Wednesday evening, crowds gathered at Dilworth Park to unwind after the workday.
"After a long day of sitting down looking at a screen, I don't want to sit down in a car and look at the road, so it's nice to be able to walk somewhere and have some fun," Dana Ulriksen, of Philadelphia, said.
The annual program transforms Wednesday evenings into a citywide happy hour, attracting office workers, residents and visitors looking to socialize and network.
"It'll be good to just get out into the city and meet different people, do some networking, meet other professionals from different organizations," said Jerry Green, of Vineland, New Jersey.
Participating locations are offering $8 cocktails, $7 wine, $6 beer and appetizers priced under $10. For the first time, all participating venues also are serving $6 mocktails. Select restaurants are offering 15% off dinner after 7 p.m. as part of the promotion.
Philly native Melissa Rodriguez said the appeal is simple.
"Just be with your friends, be outside, good vibes, good music, and good drinks," Rodriguez said.
Center City District officials say the program's broader goal is to support local businesses during the slower summer months while encouraging people to spend time downtown after work.
"It's about connection. It's about building bonds with your friends and colleagues," Giavana Suraci Pruiti, of Center City District, said.
For participating restaurants and bars, the weekly promotion can provide a significant boost.
"Sips is a big help," said Conor O'Malley, bar manager at City Tap. "It's a group effort between the bars, the restaurants, the neighborhoods, and the district itself. It's fun."
Center City District Sips began in 2004 and has become a staple of Philly's summer social calendar. The program continues every Wednesday through Aug. 26.
Philadelphia bars, restaurants participating in Center City Sips
- 1518 Bar & Grill
- Aki Nom Nom
- Balcony Bar
- Bar Bombon
- Barbuzzo Restaurant
- Bar-Ly Chinatown Sports Bar
- Bodega Bar & Kitchen*
- Bud & Marilyn's
- Butcher Bar
- Capriccio Cafe & Bar at Cret Park*
- Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse
- Cellar Dog
- Charlie was a sinner.
- Chris' Jazz Cafe
- Darling Jack's Tavern
- Dear Daphni
- Devil's Alley
- Dolce Italian Philadelphia*
- Double Knot
- Drinker's Pub
- F1 Arcade Philadelphia
- Flight Club
- Franky Bradley's / B. West
- Giuseppe & Sons
- Good Good Things
- Gran Caffe L'Aquila
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Harp & Crown
- Harper's Garden
- Hi-Lo Taco Co.
- Independence Beer Garden
- Kissho House*
- Ladder 15
- Lucy's Bar
- Marathon Grill
- Midnight & The Wicked
- Miss Saigon Restaurant & Lounge*
- Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse
- Pearl & Mary
- PJ Clarke's
- Prestige by Vesper*
- Prunella
- Rhythm & Spirits*
- Rockwell and Rose Steak & Cocktails*
- Sampan
- Savu
- Strangelove's*
- Taste Cheesesteak Bar
- Thanal Indian Tavern*
- The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant
- The Continental Midtown
- The Lesieur
- The Mulberry on Arch
- The Patio*
- Tir na nOg
- Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
- Topside Tavern*
- Umami Steak and Sushi*
- Vault XXVII*
- Veda – Modern Indian Bistro*
- Via Locusta
- Village Whiskey
- Walnut Garden
- Woody's
*Offers 15% off dinner after 7 p.m. during Sips.