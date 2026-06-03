Hundreds pack Philadelphia bars and restaurants as Center City Sips returns for 22nd season

One of Philadelphia's most popular summer traditions returned Wednesday as Center City District Sips kicked off its 22nd season, drawing hundreds of people to bars, restaurants and public spaces across Center City.

Center City Sips returns for 22nd season

The weekly happy hour program, which runs every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 26, offers discounted drinks and appetizers at participating businesses throughout Center City. This year, organizers say the program is as much about creating connections as it is about offering deals.

As workers streamed out of nearby office buildings Wednesday evening, crowds gathered at Dilworth Park to unwind after the workday.

"After a long day of sitting down looking at a screen, I don't want to sit down in a car and look at the road, so it's nice to be able to walk somewhere and have some fun," Dana Ulriksen, of Philadelphia, said.

The annual program transforms Wednesday evenings into a citywide happy hour, attracting office workers, residents and visitors looking to socialize and network.

"It'll be good to just get out into the city and meet different people, do some networking, meet other professionals from different organizations," said Jerry Green, of Vineland, New Jersey.

Participating locations are offering $8 cocktails, $7 wine, $6 beer and appetizers priced under $10. For the first time, all participating venues also are serving $6 mocktails. Select restaurants are offering 15% off dinner after 7 p.m. as part of the promotion.

Philly native Melissa Rodriguez said the appeal is simple.

"Just be with your friends, be outside, good vibes, good music, and good drinks," Rodriguez said.

Center City District officials say the program's broader goal is to support local businesses during the slower summer months while encouraging people to spend time downtown after work.

"It's about connection. It's about building bonds with your friends and colleagues," Giavana Suraci Pruiti, of Center City District, said.

For participating restaurants and bars, the weekly promotion can provide a significant boost.

"Sips is a big help," said Conor O'Malley, bar manager at City Tap. "It's a group effort between the bars, the restaurants, the neighborhoods, and the district itself. It's fun."

Center City District Sips began in 2004 and has become a staple of Philly's summer social calendar. The program continues every Wednesday through Aug. 26.

Philadelphia bars, restaurants participating in Center City Sips

1518 Bar & Grill

Aki Nom Nom

Balcony Bar

Bar Bombon

Barbuzzo Restaurant

Bar-Ly Chinatown Sports Bar

Bodega Bar & Kitchen*

Bud & Marilyn's

Butcher Bar

Capriccio Cafe & Bar at Cret Park*

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse

Cellar Dog

Charlie was a sinner.

Chris' Jazz Cafe

Darling Jack's Tavern

Dear Daphni

Devil's Alley

Dolce Italian Philadelphia*

Double Knot

Drinker's Pub

F1 Arcade Philadelphia

Flight Club

Franky Bradley's / B. West

Giuseppe & Sons

Good Good Things

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Hard Rock Cafe

Harp & Crown

Harper's Garden

Hi-Lo Taco Co.

Independence Beer Garden

Kissho House*

Ladder 15

Lucy's Bar

Marathon Grill

Midnight & The Wicked

Miss Saigon Restaurant & Lounge*

Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse

Pearl & Mary

PJ Clarke's

Prestige by Vesper*

Prunella

Rhythm & Spirits*

Rockwell and Rose Steak & Cocktails*

Sampan

Savu

Strangelove's*

Taste Cheesesteak Bar

Thanal Indian Tavern*

The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant

The Continental Midtown

The Lesieur

The Mulberry on Arch

The Patio*

Tir na nOg

Top Tomato Bar & Pizza

Topside Tavern*

Umami Steak and Sushi*

Vault XXVII*

Veda – Modern Indian Bistro*

Via Locusta

Village Whiskey

Walnut Garden

Woody's

*Offers 15% off dinner after 7 p.m. during Sips.