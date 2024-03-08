CDA Ministry organizing vigil for Northeast High School community after 8 injured in shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The community is coming together Friday night for a vigil following the shooting at a bus stop on Wednesday involving eight Northeast High School students.

Pastor Carlos Benabe with CDA Ministry is helping organize the event and said they're expecting at least 30 young people to attend.

A few students from Northeast High School attend the ministry.

Benabe said many of the students and their parents are worried but are leaning on their faith during this tough time.

"Especially a moment like this, I think the church needs to come together, not based on religion, but just based on faith," Benabe said. "Come together and address the issue of hope."

The church is also providing free faith counseling for anyone in the community who may need it.

The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. outside of Northeast High School.