Watch CBS News
Local News

CDA Ministry organizing vigil for Northeast High School community after 8 injured in shooting

By Marcella Baietto, Jim McHugh, Kerri Corrado, Will Kenworthy

/ CBS Philadelphia

CDA Ministry organizing vigil for Northeast High School community after 8 injured in shooting
CDA Ministry organizing vigil for Northeast High School community after 8 injured in shooting 01:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The community is coming together Friday night for a vigil following the shooting at a bus stop on Wednesday involving eight Northeast High School students.

Pastor Carlos Benabe with CDA Ministry is helping organize the event and said they're expecting at least 30 young people to attend.

A few students from Northeast High School attend the ministry.

Benabe said many of the students and their parents are worried but are leaning on their faith during this tough time.

"Especially a moment like this, I think the church needs to come together, not based on religion, but just based on faith," Benabe said. "Come together and address the issue of hope."

The church is also providing free faith counseling for anyone in the community who may need it.

The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. outside of Northeast High School.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 7:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.