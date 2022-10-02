CBS3 Pet Project: Raw or cooked dog food?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The question about raw versus cooked food divides dog owners like no other topic. Animal advocate Carol Erickson aims to shine some light on the mystery of the two.

Erickson mentions the Your Dog Newsletter by TUFTS University which says there is little to no research being done on the benefits of raw food.

Bacteria risks are associated with raw food for the animal and owner alike. The bacteria does not kill the bacteria.

The CDC and the FDA also advise against raw meat diets.

Watch the entire interview in the video above.