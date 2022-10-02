Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS3 Pet Project: Raw or cooked dog food?

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS3 Pet Project: Raw versus cooked food debate
CBS3 Pet Project: Raw versus cooked food debate 03:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The question about raw versus cooked food divides dog owners like no other topic. Animal advocate Carol Erickson aims to shine some light on the mystery of the two.

Erickson mentions the Your Dog Newsletter by TUFTS University which says there is little to no research being done on the benefits of raw food.

cbs3-pet-project-the-good-old-question-dry-or-wet-food.jpg

Bacteria risks are associated with raw food for the animal and owner alike. The bacteria does not kill the bacteria.

The CDC and the FDA also advise against raw meat diets.

cbs3-pet-project-raw-or-cooked-dog-food.jpg

Watch the entire interview in the video above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 10:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.