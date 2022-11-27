CBS3 Pet Project: How exercise contributes to healthy living

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After some serious overeating, plenty of exercise should be on top of the list for humans and dogs alike. A study from the Dog Aging Project at the University of Washington showed there is a strong correlation between consistent exercise and protecting the brain and its capabilities.

The study found that daily physical activity is good for the brain as it prevents the damage and death of neurons. Exercise will increase the neurons' flexibility and reduce inflammation.

That same project also found that a dog with an eye or ear disorder is twice as likely to end up with dementia.

Watch the entire interview with Erickson in the video above.