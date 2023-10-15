CBS News Philadelphia won 7 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards including Overall Excellence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 41st annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards was in Lancaster Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored various stations and publications throughout the Pennsylvania market.

Below are the awards CBS News Philadelphia won as part of the 2023 Emmy Nominees.

Overall Excellence

And for our final award of the evening, Overall Excellence goes to @KellyCBSNews and @CBSPhiladelphia! #EmmyMA — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) October 15, 2023

Kelly Frank, President & General Manager

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content (Single Report or Program)



Congrats to @CBSPhiladelphia! They will take home the #EmmyMA for Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content (Single Report or Program) — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) October 15, 2023

"A Fresh Cut Conversation: A Closer Look at Gun Violence in Philadelphia"

Ashley Johnson, Executive Producer Impact on Communities



Brad Nau, Photographer

Tammy Ryan, Managing Editor

Thomas Gardiner, Photographer

Mike Henry, Editor

Photographer - News/Sports

Brad Nau, Photographer

Human Interest - Long Form Content (Single Story or Program)

.@CBSPhiladelphia and @WQED are the TWO recipients of this year’s #EmmyMA awards for Human Interest - Long Form Content (Single Story or Program). — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) October 15, 2023

"Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2022"



Monica Avery, Producer

Mike Henry, Editor

2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees

Historical/Cultural - News (Single Report)

In the category of Historical/Cultural – News (Single Report) the #EmmyMA goes to @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) October 15, 2023

"A Different Picture"

Brad Nau, Producer

News Feature, Serious (Single Report)



In the category of News, Feature, Serious (Single Report), the #EmmyMA award goes to @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) October 15, 2023

"Two Guns Two Gloves"

Brad Nau, Producer

Editor - News/Sports

In the category of Editor – News/Sports, the #EmmyMA goes to Michael Henry of @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) October 15, 2023

Michael Henry

You can watch all the acceptance speeches from the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards below.

