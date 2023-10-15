CBS News Philadelphia won 7 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards including Overall Excellence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 41st annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards was in Lancaster Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored various stations and publications throughout the Pennsylvania market.
Below are the awards CBS News Philadelphia won as part of the 2023 Emmy Nominees.
Overall Excellence
- Kelly Frank, President & General Manager
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content (Single Report or Program)
"A Fresh Cut Conversation: A Closer Look at Gun Violence in Philadelphia"
- Ashley Johnson, Executive Producer Impact on Communities
- Brad Nau, Photographer
- Tammy Ryan, Managing Editor
- Thomas Gardiner, Photographer
- Mike Henry, Editor
Photographer - News/Sports
- Brad Nau, Photographer
Human Interest - Long Form Content (Single Story or Program)
"Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2022"
- Monica Avery, Producer
- Mike Henry, Editor
2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees
Historical/Cultural - News (Single Report)
- Brad Nau, Producer
News Feature, Serious (Single Report)
- Brad Nau, Producer
Editor - News/Sports
- Michael Henry
You can watch all the acceptance speeches from the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards below.
