CBS News Philadelphia won 7 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards including Overall Excellence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 41st annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards was in Lancaster Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored various stations and publications throughout the Pennsylvania market.

Below are the awards CBS News Philadelphia won as part of the 2023 Emmy Nominees.

Overall Excellence

  • Kelly Frank, President & General Manager  

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content (Single Report or Program)  

"A Fresh Cut Conversation: A Closer Look at Gun Violence in Philadelphia"

  • Ashley Johnson, Executive Producer Impact on Communities
  • Brad Nau, Photographer
  • Tammy Ryan, Managing Editor
  • Thomas Gardiner, Photographer
  • Mike Henry, Editor

Photographer - News/Sports

Human Interest - Long Form Content (Single Story or Program)

"Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2022"

  • Monica Avery, Producer
  • Mike Henry, Editor

2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees

Historical/Cultural - News (Single Report)

"A Different Picture"

  • Brad Nau, Producer

News Feature, Serious (Single Report)

"Two Guns Two Gloves"

  • Brad Nau, Producer

Editor - News/Sports

  • Michael Henry

You can watch all the acceptance speeches from the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards below.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

