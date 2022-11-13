CBS3 Pet Project: How often should your feline see the vet?

CBS3 Pet Project: How often should you bring your feline to the vet?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Animal advocate Carol Erickson has a new timeline for when to see the vet based on the cat's age. These are guidelines that haven't been updated in 13 years.

Now, the American Association of Feline Practitioners has updated the guidelines. They say cats around 15 years old need three vet visits a year. Cats between 11 and 15 need two vet visits a year.

The reason for all the extra visits is that they age so much faster than humans.

The vet should be looking out for frailty. It is now considered a syndrome leading to a decline in physical and mental health.

