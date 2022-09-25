Eagles' defense punishes Carson Wentz in dominant win over Washington Commanders

CBS3 Sports Zone: How good can this Eagles team be?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that was punishment. The Birds defense never let up on Carson Wentz and the result means the Eagles remain undefeated at 3-0.

It happened again. And again. And again. And then a few more times.

The Eagles defense punished Wentz, sacking him nine times in a blowout 24-8 win at FedEx Field.

After that performance, just call him Carson Wince.

It was the definition of a beatdown.

In what felt like a home game, the Bird's defense set up shop in the backfield —crushing Wentz over and over.

They held the former Eagle to only 24 yards in the first half.

While the defense was busy making Wentz's life miserable — the Eagles offense was unstoppable.

It was one spectacular catch after another by Jalen Hurts' favorite targets. And the numbers were eye popping.

The architect looks on as the Eagles start 3-0. pic.twitter.com/UPrX3nM2sF — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 25, 2022

Hurts put up 340 yards and three touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith had a career-high 169 yards with a few acrobatic grabs.

"By the eyes he might be sly," Hurts said of Smith. "But he's a big boy."

And A.J. Brown - donning the swole Batman cape — also scored for the first time this season.

AJ Brown really is SWOLE BATMAN



via @Eagles pic.twitter.com/lYNe8iiEnM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

"Got the cape for $9.99 on Amazon," Brown said.

The atmosphere at FedEx Field was insane.

I've never seen Eagles fans fill a stadium on the road like they did Sunday.

And every player I talked to said it was noticeable — even before they made it to the stadium.

This week on the Gallen of Questions Podcast, I spoke with former Eagles left tackle Tra Thomas, who said he thinks the Birds could go undefeated this year.

That might be a bit strong, but it feels to me like we underestimated this group.

I thought 10 wins at the beginning of the season.

Might be time to inch that north a bit.

It's early, things can change, but man, this is a team that looks hungry.

CBS3's Pat Gallen reported on this story.