Watch: Eagles' A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith break out Batman cape after scoring TDs against Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles wideouts had some fun during the team's 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. After A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith scored touchdowns, they broke out the Batman cape on the Eagles' sideline.

Last week, cornerback Darius Slay told reporters the Eagles have three Batmans at receiver: Brown, Smith and Quez Watkins.

Brown is the "swole" Batman, Smith is "skinny" Batman and Watkins is "fast" Batman.

"Because y'all know y'all see [Brown] with the dark visor, swole, and you know he just look like a swole Batman," Slay told reporters. "You cannot tell me he don't look like a swole Batman. DeVonta is a skinny Batman. Quez is a fast Batman, so we got three Batmans on the team, but we got one swole, one skinny, one fast."

Welll, Skinny and Swole Batman both had excellent performances on Sunday, including a day where Smith set career-highs in receiving yards and receptions in a single-game.

AJ Brown really is SWOLE BATMAN



via @Eagles pic.twitter.com/lYNe8iiEnM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

Brown unveiled the cape after he scored late in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead over the Commanders. He had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in the win.

Not long after that score, Smith got his turn to wear the cape.

Smith's 2-yard receiving touchdown gave the Birds a 24-0 lead heading into halftime.

Smith finished the day with eight receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Batman type stuff.



156 yards at half time for Smith, with a TD. Eagles up 24-0. pic.twitter.com/MeqyD7XVPW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Brown told reporters after the game that he bought the cape off Amazon.

Brown said he wanted to break out the cape last week in the homer opener against the Vikings, but he wasn't able to score.

AJ Brown with the story of the Batman cape: #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UYQmV5PsLE — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 25, 2022

But, the Eagles host the Jaguars next week at Lincoln Financial Field.

Maybe Eagles fans can see Swole Batman, or even Skinny or Fast Batman wear that cape on the sidelines after a score in Week 4.