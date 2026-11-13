Caring For Friends food bank working to fight hunger and isolation during holidays

Many families in our area are affected by food insecurity, but the Caring For Friends food bank is also working to fight both hunger and isolation during the holidays as part of a greater effort continuing a half-century legacy of giving.

"We have 20 to 40 organizations that will pick up food today," said Caring for Friends president Vince Schiavone. "Because, we are a food program for seniors, but we are also a large food bank serving over 300 food pantries."

Here, he said volunteers fight food insecurity and loneliness at the same time for our older neighbors.

"And we make meals for seniors and we deliver them with friendly visits, because we deliver both food and friendship."

Caring for Friends was founded 51 years ago by Schiavone's mother Rita.

"She wanted to work with organizations, so there could be a deeper reach in the communities of need."

He said volunteers are now streaming in everyday to get ready for thanksgiving donations.

"We will be making over 20,000 individual meals. And then, we will be giving out – the week before Thanksgiving – over 12,000 turkeys with fixings, and stuffing, and potatoes."

Thirteen-year-old volunteer Youseff Adbul-Qawr worked on a huge vat of turkey and veggie soup.

"I'm just grateful that I can do this to give other people food," he said.

Joanne Esquilin said she loves to give back, too.

"Just growing up in the community in the heart of North Philadelphia and going through food insecurity myself so, this is huge for me."

Schiavone said his mother's legacy lives on.

"Mom would be very happy, because her only mission was to provide food and friendship and that it lives on after her."

An operation this big and passionate needs people like you to donate and volunteer. You can sign up at https://caringforfriends.org/.