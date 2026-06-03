CAR-T therapy may also help patients with kidney failure, new Penn Medicine clinical trial finds

CAR-T therapy has changed the face of cancer treatment. Now, researchers at Penn Medicine say its use could expand to help patients with kidney failure.

Andrew Boyd, 48, said he's relieved to be feeling so good after having his third kidney transplant.

"It's just been a whirlwind of amazing events," Boyd said.

Boyd has become one of the first patients at Penn Medicine in a clinical trial to receive a revolutionary therapy for patients with kidney failure that he's suffered with for decades.

"Essentially, it was just a lot of blood work," Boyd said.

Boyd's blood contained harmful antibodies that prevented him from being able to have a kidney transplant. That was fixed with something called CAR-T cell therapy, an immunotherapy first invented at Penn to treat cancer.

"CAR-T is really one of the breakthroughs of medicine today," Dr. Ali Naji at Penn said. "It harnesses the power of our immune system."

Naji says CAR-T therapy works by reprogramming immune cells.

"For us, it's a one-time therapy," Naji said.

Naji said with CAR-T technology, the Penn team was able to remove harmful antibodies in Boyd's blood, making him eligible for a transplant.

"You know, life is about taking chances," Boyd said. "And when you take those chances, they pay off. And for me, it paid off in a really big way."

Doctors are hoping the clinical trial will eventually lead to expanded uses for CAR-T therapy.

"Honestly, I believe this is truly a breakthrough that has been recognized by the scientific community," Naji said.

Boyd, who lives in Frankford, said with his new lease on life, he's enjoying more quality time with his family and traveling.

"I'm just looking forward to everything," he said.

Boyd was one of two transplant patients in the trial. Both are doing well.

The trial is small and ongoing, with plans to treat at least 10 patients in total.