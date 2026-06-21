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Man rammed his car into Philadelphia police vehicle at illegal car meetup, authorities say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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An 18-year-old man was arrested after he rammed his car into a police vehicle in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood during an illegal car meetup Sunday morning, authorities said. 

The car meetup occurred in the 4500 block of G Street around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said the 18-year-old intentionally rammed his car into a marked police vehicle before fleeing the scene. The 18-year-old was later taken into custody by 15th District police officers in Northeast Philly.

The identity of the 18-year-old has yet to be released. Police said he's currently being processed, and charges will be filed.

The car meetup remains under investigation.

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