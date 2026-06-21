Man rammed his car into Philadelphia police vehicle at illegal car meetup, authorities say

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he rammed his car into a police vehicle in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood during an illegal car meetup Sunday morning, authorities said.

The car meetup occurred in the 4500 block of G Street around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said the 18-year-old intentionally rammed his car into a marked police vehicle before fleeing the scene. The 18-year-old was later taken into custody by 15th District police officers in Northeast Philly.

The identity of the 18-year-old has yet to be released. Police said he's currently being processed, and charges will be filed.

The car meetup remains under investigation.