Car crashes into Burger King in Pennsauken, New Jersey

A vehicle crashed into a Burger King in Pennsauken, South Jersey, on Monday afternoon.

A dark-colored SUV slammed into the side of the fast-food restaurant around 1 p.m., causing significant damage to the dining area.

The restaurant is on the northbound side of Route 130 just before the exits for Route 38 and Route 30.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Chopper 3 was overhead, to capture the damage to the restaurant. The SUV also sustained front-end damage.

CBS News Philadelphia

There's no word on if any customers were in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Police said the resturant is not expected to have major structural damage.

The restaurant is open for business, but only for drive-thru service. The dining room remains closed.

No injuries have been reported.