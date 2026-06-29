Video shows car go up in flames after crashing into building in Vineland, New Jersey

A car went up in flames after crashing into a building in Vineland, New Jersey, overnight, and a major road remains closed Monday as the morning commute gets underway.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on NJ 47/Delsea Drive outside of a dance studio.

Video captured by a witness at the scene showed massive flames shooting from the car following the crash, and what appears to be some damage to a fence outside the building.

When CBS News Philadelphia cameras arrived, the fire had been put out, but the car was completely charred and has serious damage to the front and back end.

As of 7 a.m., the north and southbound lanes of NJ 47 are still closed between Elmer Road and Walnut Road. Alternate routes include Sherman Avenue, Chestnut Avenue, South West Boulevard, South East Boulevard and Orchard Road.

Police have not yet said what led up to the crash or provided details on the driver's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.