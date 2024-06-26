Cape May, NJ beach tags now available on your smartphone, no cash required

Cape May, NJ beach tags going digital, can be stored on your phone

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- When you're on the way to Cape May, it's now even easier to pick up a beach tag.

The Jersey Shore town announced this week the launch of beach tags that you can buy online and store on your phone to be scanned by anyone who needs to check your beach tag status.

If you're buying a beach tag in-person, those purchases are cash or check only.

Here's what to know about getting a Cape May, NJ digital beach tag and how to store it on your phone.

A beach pass kiosk in Asbury Park, New Jersey. CBS New York

Where can I buy a Cape May, NJ digital beach tag?

According to Cape May's website, you can purchase beach tags at cape-may.jerseycapetickets.com in your internet browser of choice.

Options include a daily pass, a 3-day pass, a weekly pass and a seasonal pass.

If you're just buying a daily pass, you can access the beach through the QR code that appears on the receipt. Make sure you don't close that tab! Cape May officials say to leave the browser tab open all day to make sure you're able to get access back to the beach.

All other purchases made online will still require you to pick up your pass in-person.

Other Jersey Shore beach towns including Sea Isle City, Ventnor, Margate and Long Beach Township this year adopted the My Beach Mobile App, another way to allow beachgoers to buy a digital beach tag.