Cape May's historic Congress Hall begins search for its 2026 Christmas tree

Do you have a large evergreen in your yard that you think would be absolutely perfect for Christmas? If so, Cape May's Congress Hall wants to hear from you.

On Monday, the oldest seaside resort in America launched the search for its 2026 Christmas tree.

In a release, Congress Hall said it is looking for families located within a two-hour drive from Cape May who are willing to donate a "large, beautiful tree to spread holiday cheer to thousands of visitors."

If selected, the Congress Hall team will travel to your home, cut down the tree for free and transport it back to Cape May.

The tree will then be set up on the resort's Grand Lawn and decorated with 5,000 lights to serve as the focal point of the resort's Winter Wonderland.

The selected family will receive VIP treatment the night of the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday Dec. 4, complete with a free night's stay and a free meal at The Blue Pig Tavern.

"We love keeping this beautiful tradition alive each year," said Billy Scott, General Manager of Congress Hall. "It allows us to connect with our regional community in a unique way and share a piece of a family's history with the thousands of guests who make Congress Hall their home for the holidays."

You can submit your tree for consideration by providing its height, type, photos and location here.

Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 31.

The 2025 Christmas tree was donated by a family in Nutley, New Jersey.