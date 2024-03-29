Watch CBS News
Canadiens' Guhle gets one-game suspension for slashing Flyers' Konecny from the bench

NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle has been suspended one game without pay for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Thursday.

Under the terms of the collective agreement and based on his average annual salary, Guhle will forfeit $4,496.53. The money goes to the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.

The slashing incident occurred during the second period of the Canadiens' 4-1 victory. Guhle was on the bench when he reached over the boards to slash the chest of Konecny, who was on the ice at the time.

First published on March 29, 2024

