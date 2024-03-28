Philadelphia Flyers drop third straight game in loss to Canadiens

Montreal captain Nick Suzuki reached 30 goals for the first time in his NHL career and added an assist to help the Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Cayden Primeau made 29 saves as Montreal won its third straight in its Bell Centre return after a five-game trip. Jesse Ylonen also scored and Joel Armia and Jake Evans added empty-netters.

Juraj Slafkovsky extended his points streak to a career-high nine games with an assist on Suzuki's goal. Mike Matheson had three assists.

Primeau had shutouts in his previous two home games and held Philadelphia off the scoresheet until Owen Tippett broke through with 1:01 left.

Philadelphia lost its third consecutive game amid the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Samuel Ersson made 13 saves. He allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the New York Rangers last time out.

Suzuki opened the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the first period by knocking home a feed from Slafkovsky at the side of the net.

Ylonen made it 2-0 late in the period, scoring off a rebound of Jayden Struble's shot.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Carolina on Saturday night.