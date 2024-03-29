Watch CBS News

Digital Brief: March 29, 2024 (AM)

A hit-and-run in Grays Ferry, the Baltimore bridge collapse's impact on Philadelphia's port and a Powerball drawing coming up this weekend. Jan Carabeo has your morning headlines with weather from Andrew Kozak.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.