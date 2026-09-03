Camden superintendent kicksoff first full school year with warm welcome: "It's just an amazing day"

Students in Camden are heading back to class as the Camden City School District begins a new school year under Superintendent Alfonso Llano, who is starting his first full academic year leading the district.

Llano was state-appointed and sworn in as superintendent in March. During his first six months on the job, he has introduced what he calls the Camden City School District Education Framework, an effort designed to bring schools and departments together under one unified system.

The framework connects classroom instruction, staff development, data, family engagement and student support, with the goal of creating stronger schools and improving outcomes for students.

As teachers returned to their classrooms this week, Llano joined them, meeting with staff and discussing how each department can work together to support students.

One of his biggest priorities this school year is making sure that work is felt directly in the classroom.

Llano said improving student attendance remains a major focus.

"Come to school and show up every single day," Llano said. "Once we get them into our schools, it's really about delivering high-quality instruction."

The district has also redesigned its kindergarten through fifth-grade literacy program.

At the high school level, Llano said the district is putting additional focus on students entering ninth grade, making sure they remain on track to graduate and receive regular support along the way.

Llano is also asking families to play an active role in holding the district accountable.

He said parents should expect schools to be safe, clean and ready for their children and encouraged families to reach out to him directly, attend school board meetings and continue asking questions.

That outreach is extending beyond school buildings.

Llano and district leaders canvassed Camden neighborhoods throughout the summer to hear directly from families, and they plan to continue those conversations during the school year.

As he begins his first full school year, Llano has compared the district to a rowing team — saying progress depends on everyone moving in the same direction at the same time.

That message will be on display on the first day of school as Llano and other school leaders join students and families for the district's traditional neighborhood walk, this year taking place at Thomas H. Dudley Family School.