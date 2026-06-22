New Jersey single father creates safe space for dads through Fathers Forward

As many families celebrated Father's Day weekend, one New Jersey father is working year-round to make sure dads know they don't have to navigate parenthood alone.

For Rakim Stevens, being a father is his most important role.

"It's probably my favorite title," Stevens said. "I didn't realize I would love it this much because I didn't have a dad."

A devoted father, entrepreneur and Army veteran, Stevens turned his own experiences into a mission to help other fathers by creating Camden-based Fathers Forward, an organization focused on supporting dads through the challenges of parenting.

"We didn't have a safe space," Stevens said. "I wanted to create that safe space where we can talk about the woes and the ups and downs."

What began as a simple idea quickly gained momentum.

Stevens partnered with the Camden School District to host his first event, bringing together more than 20 fathers and their children. The gathering gave dads an opportunity to connect, share experiences and realize many of them were facing similar struggles.

"As a full-time single father of three children," Stevens said, "I realized how hard and difficult it was trying to get them signed up for school and medical care."

The conversations didn't stop there.

To continue building community, Stevens recently organized a Father's Day walk, creating another opportunity for dads to connect and support one another.

His message is simple: fathers need support too.

"Fathers need a space to relate to one another, converse and communicate with each other and heal," he said.

Stevens hopes to expand Fathers Forward beyond Camden, helping more dads find community, resources and the confidence to be the best fathers they can be.

"When fathers are supported, families and communities become stronger," Stevens said.