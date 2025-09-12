Camden County Police credit Metro Fun Night for improving trust, safety in the community

The sound of laughter, music, and even the occasional neigh filled the air Friday evening as the Camden County Police Department hosted its second Metro Fun Night of the summer in Camden; part of its ongoing effort to strengthen ties with the community it serves.

Held in the heart of the city, the event featured everything from pony rides and a petting zoo to face painting, games, and live music, all free for residents.

"We get people from the community to come out. We're able to bond with them. We have officers out here from every single agency," said Lt. Luis Gonzalez, who has served with the department for 12 years.

The Camden County Police Department was created in 2013, and has emphasized unity policing ever since — using community engagement events like Metro Fun Night to build trust and reduce crime. And the numbers seem to reflect that effort.

According to department data, violent crime is down 12% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Homicides have dropped 30%, and aggravated assaults with a firearm are down 31%. Overall, violent crime has declined 55% since the department was created.

When asked how events like this make a difference, Gonzalez said it's about changing perceptions.

"It makes a big difference because it shows that we're not here for the negative aspect," he said. "We're here to engage, have fun, play with the kids."

For residents like Rashawn Stephens, that difference is already being felt.

"It brings everybody out and the community together," Stephens said. "The kids are having a good time. School just started, so everybody is relaxed and cool. You get to interact with the officers. You see them driving by. You get to actually meet them. You don't want to meet cops on bad terms."

Neas Wilkins, another Camden resident, echoed that sentiment.

"You got to have trust in order to build trust," Wilkins said. "So seeing them out here, talking to you; it leads somewhere. As long as you feel like it's genuine, that's all that matters."

And for Gonzalez, that's exactly the goal.

"At the end of the day, this is just a uniform," he said. "We're human beings just like them."