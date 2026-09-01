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Man fatally struck by off-duty Camden County police officer, officials say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by an off-duty Camden County police officer Tuesday morning, officials said. 

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Admiral Wilson Boulevard and 16th Street, according to Camden County officials. 

Angel Saravia-Estrada of Camden walked into the roadway and was struck by the off-duty officer, officials said. The off-duty officer stayed at the scene. 

An on-duty officer with the Delaware River Port Authority Department also stopped at the scene and attempted to render aid to Saravia-Estrada, officials said. The 19-year-old was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. 

The crash is under investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crash Response Investigation team.

The off-duty officer involved in the crash wasn't identified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department.

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