Man fatally struck by off-duty Camden County police officer, officials say

A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by an off-duty Camden County police officer Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Admiral Wilson Boulevard and 16th Street, according to Camden County officials.

Angel Saravia-Estrada of Camden walked into the roadway and was struck by the off-duty officer, officials said. The off-duty officer stayed at the scene.

An on-duty officer with the Delaware River Port Authority Department also stopped at the scene and attempted to render aid to Saravia-Estrada, officials said. The 19-year-old was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

The crash is under investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crash Response Investigation team.

The off-duty officer involved in the crash wasn't identified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department.