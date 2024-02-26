Video of Cam Newton in a fight at a football tournament goes viral

Sports Final: Jerod Mayo's staff is introduced and what the Patriots will be looking for at NFL Comb Sports Final: Jerod Mayo's staff is introduced and what the Patriots will be looking for at NFL Comb 06:54

BOSTON -- Cam Newton was always a tough player throughout his 11-year NFL career. He hasn't lost that in retirement, as video of the former Patriots and Panthers quarterback involved in a fight went viral on social media over the weekend.

The video surfaced Sunday and while it's unclear what started the scuffle, Newton appears to get jumped at his foundation-sponsored 7-vs-7 football tournament in Atlanta. The 34-year-old is seen getting attacked and holding off at least four people in the video, with several punches thrown.

You can see video of the melee here, but be warned that there is some strong language during the clip. Newton never goes down -- or loses his "electric topper" hat -- during the ordeal.

Newton may be retired, but it's clear that you don't want to mix it up with the 2015 NFL MVP. He barely lost his footing during the brawl, which was eventually broken up by event security.

Newton played for the Patriots in 2020, finishing his lone season in New England with 20 total touchdowns (8 passing, 12 rushing), 10 interceptions, and a 7-8 record. The 2011 first overall pick hasn't played in the NFL since 2021, when he appeared in eight games for the Panthers.