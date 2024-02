Sports Final: Jerod Mayo's staff is introduced and what the Patriots will be looking for at NFL Comb Dan Roche and Mike Reiss had a lot to chat about on Sunday's Sports Final. Jerod Mayo's new coaching staff in New England was introduced, and new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had some interesting comments about the Patriots quarterback situation. Reiss also discusses the upcoming NFL Combine, Matthew Slater's career, and a few roster moves by the Pats.