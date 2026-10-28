This young Eagles fan who survived leukemia, blood clots has message for Jalen Hurts

Caleb Quick loves being around his family and playing with his six siblings. They especially love bonding over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I've always loved football. I don't remember a moment of my life not loving football, and the Eagles are just the best," the 11-year-old Caleb said.

"It's a family tradition to watch," Naomi Quick, Caleb's mom, said, "and it's gotten us through some really great times and some really hard times."

Those hard times include Caleb being diagnosed with leukemia when he was 5 years old and life-threatening blood clots just days later.

"I think for our family, the focus, we tried to keep it on hope," Naomi Quick said.

Caleb's hope was rooted in his dream of one day playing pro football despite not being able to walk shortly after his diagnosis.

"I have always wanted to play football, and I was thinking I can't play football if I can't walk or even run," Caleb said. "It inspired me to walk again, and my dream of playing football is basically my only dream ever."

Caleb's favorite player is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. So when Caleb found out blood clots were keeping Hurts sidelined, he sprang into action by posting an encouraging message to the Birds' QB on social media.

"Because I know what it felt like to have blood clots," Caleb said, "and I want him to know he can make it through."

Caleb is now four years cancer- and blood clot-free and is hoping for a full recovery for Hurts, too.

"He's been really committed to not letting his pain be for no purpose," Naomi Quick said.