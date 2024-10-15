Authentic Colombian bakery in North Philadelphia preserves family tradition

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, a family-owned Colombian bakery in North Philadelphia is celebrating its roots and sharing its culture with the community. When you step inside Café Tinto on Wyoming Avenue, you'll be transported to a place full of vibrant colors, live plants and traditional Colombian music.

"Everything in here has a purpose," said Giselle Poveda, the kitchen manager at Café Tinto. "We want people to think and feel like they're walking through Cartagena, Colombia – it's the beach area of our country."

The heart of Café Tinto's cultural experience lies in the kitchen, where family recipes are passed down through generations. The bakery's empanadas, freshly baked bread and other treats are a source of pride for the Poveda, whose mother owns the business.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Our recipes have been passed down from my grandpa — we're third-generation bakers," Poveda said.

One of the bakery's specialties is pandebono, a traditional Colombian cheese bread. It's made with white Colombian cheese, tapioca flour, eggs and other ingredients before being baked to perfection.

"We have it for breakfast but also for an afternoon snack with coffee," Poveda said.

The coffee served at Café Tinto is another point of pride for the business.

"It's 100% Colombian, 100% organic … and I'm very proud to have been able to make relationships with coffee growers back home," Poveda said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The café's authentic flavors have drawn a loyal following from the local community, including Eli Washington.

"They have the best coffee in town," he said.

For Jorge Lopez, originally from Nicaragua, the food brings him a sense of comfort and connection to his heritage.

"To have something from a Spanish country — or Colombian — it's easy for us to enjoy part of our family, part of our country," he said.

Chef Daniela Garcia emphasized the café's mission to make people feel at home.

"You come here and you make that one stop that reminds you of that coffee that you drank back home — that fresh bread that just came out of the oven and was made with so much love," Garcia said.

For Poveda, sharing the food and culture of her heritage with the North Philadelphia community is a source of pride.

"Food is an important part of our Hispanic culture," Poveda said. "For me to be able to share that with my community here in North Philadelphia makes me incredibly proud."