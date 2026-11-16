Klarna and Afterpay, or a credit card? How to choose the right payment option this holiday season

As shoppers get ready for the holiday season, many are turning to buy now, pay later plans to spread out the costs of gifts and other purchases.

According to Sara Rathner, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, both buy now, pay later plans and traditional credit cards can be useful, depending on your situation.

"They are both tools that you could potentially use to make purchases," Rathner said. "The thing about any tool is you want to use the right tool for the job."

Why buy now, pay later has become so popular

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services offered by companies such as Afterpay, Affirm and Klarna allow shoppers to split purchases into smaller payments over time.

Rathner said many consumers are attracted to the convenience and transparency these plans offer.

"There's no hard credit inquiry," Rathner said. "You know what you're going to owe, when you owe it, if any fees or interest are involved, those are shown to you before you enter into the plan."

According to NerdWallet, 38% of holiday shoppers say they plan to use a buy now, pay later plan this season.

How your credit score could be impacted by Klarna, Afterpay

Experts say the biggest risk of BNPL plans is taking on too many payment plans at once.

Rathner said consumers can quickly become overwhelmed if they lose track of multiple payment schedules with companies like Klarna and Affirm.

"If you overextend yourself, suddenly you've got all these payments due all around the same time over the course of several weeks or several months, and it could be overwhelming very quickly," she said.

Missing payments can also carry consequences.

"If you miss payments on buy now pay later plans, there are penalties," Rathner said. "You might be subject to late fees, interest, or even dings to your credit score."

According to NerdWallet, 38% of shoppers planning to use buy now, pay later this holiday season also expect to miss at least one payment.

When a credit card may be the better choice

Traditional credit cards can make more sense when consumers want stronger protections or rewards.

"A big advantage of credit cards, depending on which one you carry, are the ability to earn rewards on your purchases," she said.

She noted that many credit cards offer cash back, travel rewards and sign-up bonuses that aren't typically available through buy now, pay later providers.

Credit cards also come with significant consumer protections.

"If you're buying something really big, credit cards have very robust consumer protections. That's built into federal law," Rathner said.

Those protections can limit a consumer's liability for fraudulent charges and provide additional recourse if purchases arrive damaged or are not delivered as promised.

The bottom line

Whether shoppers choose a buy now, pay later plan or a traditional credit card, Rathner said the most important factor is making sure the purchase fits within their budget.

"Buy now, pay later makes it really easy to overspend. So do credit cards," she said. "Whenever it feels like you're not spending real money, you spend more."

Her advice: keep track of due dates, understand your repayment obligations before making a purchase and avoid taking on more debt than you can comfortably afford to repay.