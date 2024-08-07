11 displaced after building partially collapses in Philadelphia on North Broad Street, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven people were displaced after a building partially collapsed in Philadelphia's Logan section on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened on the 4500 block of North Broad Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.
No injuries were reported, but 11 people were displaced. Philadelphia's License & Inspections has deemed the building unsafe.
It's unclear what caused the building collapse.