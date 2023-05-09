Building 21 High School to reopen after closing due to water damage

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's back to school later this week for students at Building 21 High School in West Oak Lane. The Philadelphia School District sent parents a letter saying classes are scheduled to resume in person on Thursday.

The building was closed for two months while crews cleaned up damaged asbestos.

It was one of several area schools that were recently forced to close due to asbestos. 

It reopened last week but closed one day later because of water damage.

Building 21 is one of the oldest buildings in the school district.

