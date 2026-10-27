Live: Bucks County DA to announce arrest in alleged assault at "Valley of Fear" Halloween attraction

Law enforcement in Bucks County plans to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the arrest of an alleged serial sexual predator accused of assault at a Halloween attraction.

District Attorney Joe Khan will be joined by prosecutors, detectives, and police to announce the person's arrest, according to a news release. The alleged assault happened at Lower Southampton Township's "Valley of Fear" Halloween attraction.

CBS News Philadelphia will carry the news conference live in the player above and on our YouTube channel.

Khan is expected to make an appeal to the public to help identify additional potential victims and witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.